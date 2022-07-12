Advertisement

Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen consider applications for ARPA funds for city improvement projects

By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Board of Aldermen is considering applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The funding would be used for water and sewer projects and varying stormwater improvement projects.

Branson Assistant Director of Utilities Aaron Durso said in the utilities sector the department is able to apply for funding for several projects.

”Some of them would be the Dewey Bald water system,” said Durso. “We have to run a water line extension to an annexed property which will expand our service area.”

Funding would also allow for rehabilitation projects fixing many pipes that are 25-30 years old. This would also mean upgrades to fire hydrants and upsize the water mains to provide improved fire protection for the subdivision.

”We have six that we want to do and we’re going to try to use those funds to do the first one on the list.”

Durso said the department hopes to receive $5 million on the water side and $5 million for sewer. On the sewer side, city leaders are looking at funding for lift station upgrades and replacing existing clay tile sewer mains with Cured-In-Place piping.

”That would reduce some inflow and infiltration and helps the plant,” Durso said.

Branson Public Works Director Keith Francis said his department will be applying for funding for 8 projects that total around $6 million.

“Some of the projects they range from new culvert pipes to ditches in some of the older subdivisions that we annexed in from the county years ago,” said Francis.

The other projects consist of underground drainage systems and the installation of curb inlets and storm sewer piping, as some areas don’t have drainage systems at all.

”The runoff comes right off the streets into their front yards up against their houses,” Francis said. “Some of them have really bad situations, some we’re trying to improve those areas.”

If awarded, ARPA funds must be used by December 31, 2024.

