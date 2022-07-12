Advertisement

Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing man

Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the man in the white shirt....
Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the man in the white shirt. Elmore is seen in the blue shirt.(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to solve a missing persons case.

Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, Missouri was last seen in Camdenton, Missouri on June 7th, 2022.

“At this point, we’re asking for the public’s help to try and find out who he was last with so we can talk to that person who then might be able to tell us where they may have dropped him off,” said Sergeant Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Elmore reportedly visited the Camdenton Walmart Supercenter with another man. Elmore and the man left in a white pick-up truck.

“A white crew-cab Chevy pickup, probably 2005 to 2007. Best information we have on that is that it’s a Ford or crew-cab with running boards, and looks like oversized rims, oversized wheels on the vehicle, maybe 20-inch wheels, 22, maybe. Then it also has a black leather cover on the back of the bed,” said Sgt. Hines.

Elmore spent the day grilling and fishing with his family. He left home with his phone and his wallet.

Investigators say his phone was last active on June 11, 2022. Elmore was reported missing June 12.

Investigators are following up on all leads.

“Whenever an adult goes missing, it’s a matter of sometimes they just want to be left alone. Sometimes something bad may have happened. And sometimes it’s just they don’t want to talk to their family. So, we don’t know which case this might be right now because no one’s had any contact with him that we can tell,” said Sgt. Hines.

If you have any information, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

