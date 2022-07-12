Colleges around the Ozarks request for ARPA funds from the city to fund projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council met Monday night and one of the items on its agenda was the first reading to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The city received more than 50 funding requests for funding through the American Rescue plan. The review committee narrowed the list down to 16 projects totaling more than $20 million.

Ozarks Technical Community College and Missouri State University both requested funds from the city.

MSU is requesting $750,000 dollars to help further fund the Grand Street underpass project which is already in the works.

”It’s been going on here for about a year and the project is very important,” said Ryan DeBoef, Missouri State University. “The underpass connects about 1,300 parking spaces that are south of Grand Street to the campus amenities, academic buildings, and entertainment venues.”

Missouri State says the underpass was last updated in the 1980′s and traffic on Grand has increased so now is a good time to update it.

”As we excavated for the underpass, we had sewer concerns that needed reserves and had storm sewer pipes that needed to be rerouted.” said DeBoef. “The project is costing more than we projected because of this.”

The ARPA funds would help pay for that cost and Missouri State says it fits the ARPA criteria of sewer upkeep and bringing in more economic growth.

MSU says it’s expected to be done in September.

Ozark Technical College is requesting $750,000 dollars from the city’s ARPA funds, for an airframe and power plant maintenance facility.

“OTC started our aviation program for pilot training in 2017 and at that same time we had discussions about starting what we call airframe and power plant, which is the mechanic portion of being able to service jets,” said Matt Hudson, Executive Dean of Technical Education for Ozarks Technical Community College. “OTC was trying to really present an option for training that was one that was affordable in terms of being able to start a new program.”

OTC says it qualifies for ARPA funding because Springfield and Greene County elected to create opportunities for program growth, economic growth, and workforce development and that is what it says the project will support.

Councilman Matthew Simpson says the project is a probably once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our community.

”This alone provides revenue from to the city as far as further development of the airport and their operations a provides a student stream for OTC and then the student graduates from this program benefit our community, but not just Springfield, really a regional hub,” said Hudson.

ARPA is a $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed by Congress in March 2021 to provide financial aid to families, governments, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and others impacted by the pandemic. Of that $1.9 trillion, $350 billion is going to state and local governments as part of the Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The remainder of the funds were allocated back in August. A portion went to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for continuing COVID-19 services. In January, the council approved the use of ARPA dollars for retention pay for all full-time Fire Department, Police Department, and Health Department staff. To see the official city news release CLICK HERE.

