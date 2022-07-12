Advertisement

Do Good with Daniel: The Art of Being ME

Randy Bacon talked to Daniel Posey about his collaboration with Burrell Foundation to share multiple stories about mental health in our community.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Award-winning photographer and filmmaker, Randy Bacon, teamed up with Burrell Foundation to create a new series focused on mental health in our community.

Bacon explained to Daniel Posey what you can expect from The Art of Being ME, an intimate look at mental health in our community, told from the perspective of more than a dozen people. Executive Director for Burrell Foundation, Gabrielle Martin, also talked about the long-term goals of sharing these stories.

Through July 30, you can see an in-person exhibit at Randy Bacon’s studio at 209 West Commercial Street in Springfield, or you can watch the stories here.

