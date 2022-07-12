Friends remember Fulton County homicide victim

SALEM, Ark. (KY3) -Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating the homicide of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee. Police found Kristy Marie Taylor shot to death outside her home near Viola.

Arkansas State Police said the body of the 57-year-old was discovered in her driveway along Fawnwood Road, on Saturday, July 9, around 6 p.m.

“We’re heartbroken, she was a friend and a neighbor to us,” said Chief Deputy Jake Smith with Fulton County. “She was loved around the office, brought in a lot of treats frequently for us to eat on. She’s a friend and we’re going to miss her. We’re praying for her family, we’ve lost a friend.”

Aside from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor spent time as a bus driver in the Viola School District.

“Very rural community, very tight knit, mostly a farming community, so when something like this happens it really rocks everybody and kind of sets you back on your heels,” said Smith.

“It’s kind of alarming because nothing like that ever happens,” said Randy Milling, a longtime friend and neighbor of Taylor. “We’ve been up here for years, coming up here for years. When I was building the place I never even locked the doors or anything like that.”

Milling recollected on several memories Tuesday.

“Every time we ever go down there she’s always been nice to us,” he said. “If they got something on the grill she’d go, ‘well I’ll throw something on the grill for ya’ or she’d bring ya’ a cold drink out and was always real polite.”

No new information has been released by the ASP, leaving those closest to Taylor seeking answers.

“He deserves to know, closure on it, all that kind of stuff. I mean that was his wife,” said Milling.

Taylor’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the manner and cause of her death, and provide evidence to show when the shooting happened.

