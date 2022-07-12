Advertisement

Friends remember Fulton County homicide victim

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ark. (KY3) -Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating the homicide of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee. Police found Kristy Marie Taylor shot to death outside her home near Viola.

Arkansas State Police said the body of the 57-year-old was discovered in her driveway along Fawnwood Road, on Saturday, July 9, around 6 p.m.

“We’re heartbroken, she was a friend and a neighbor to us,” said Chief Deputy Jake Smith with Fulton County. “She was loved around the office, brought in a lot of treats frequently for us to eat on. She’s a friend and we’re going to miss her. We’re praying for her family, we’ve lost a friend.”

Aside from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor spent time as a bus driver in the Viola School District.

“Very rural community, very tight knit, mostly a farming community, so when something like this happens it really rocks everybody and kind of sets you back on your heels,” said Smith.

“It’s kind of alarming because nothing like that ever happens,” said Randy Milling, a longtime friend and neighbor of Taylor. “We’ve been up here for years, coming up here for years. When I was building the place I never even locked the doors or anything like that.”

Milling recollected on several memories Tuesday.

“Every time we ever go down there she’s always been nice to us,” he said. “If they got something on the grill she’d go, ‘well I’ll throw something on the grill for ya’ or she’d bring ya’ a cold drink out and was always real polite.”

No new information has been released by the ASP, leaving those closest to Taylor seeking answers.

“He deserves to know, closure on it, all that kind of stuff. I mean that was his wife,” said Milling.

Taylor’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the manner and cause of her death, and provide evidence to show when the shooting happened.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Springfield Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on E Kearney Sunday night.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in east Springfield
Family wants closure after their son's killer is still on the loose.
Monett family pleads for help finding sons killer after shooting
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out
Table Rock Lake
O’Fallon, Mo. teen killed in Table Rock Lake boating crash

Latest News

Here are tips to keep in mind while you shop
Save the most during Amazon Prime Day
Beloved Marshfield veteran and doctor dies
Highs should climb back to the low 90s Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming Back Up
Odorous ants are a pest that might be more to handle than you think.
Ant invasion: what you need to know to keep ants out of your home this summer