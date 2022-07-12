Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning

NEAR COLLINS, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in custody after he refused to get out of his pickup on Missouri 13 between Collins and Humansville Tuesday morning.

Trooper Sam Carpenter with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man left a doctor’s office after he made statements that concerned the doctor. The doctor’s office then called 911.

A trooper saw the pickup on Missouri 13. The driver eventually stopped, but then stayed in the vehicle which forced the closure of the southbound and northbound lanes of Missouri 13 while law enforcement negotiated with the man.

He was taken to a hospital in Springfield for mental health treatment.

