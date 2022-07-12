The life and legacy of “Dr. Tommy”: A Marshfield legend passes away just shy of 100th birthday

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - He was a country doctor who helped save our country on the beaches of Normandy. He was also a state representative who drafted one of the most significant health laws in Missouri history.

But to folks in Marshfield he’ll always be known as “Dr. Tommy” who was responsible for bringing many of them into this world.

Dr. Tommy Macdonnell passed away Sunday night with his family by his side at the age of 99 and-a-half, just six months short of his 100th birthday.

“He ran a great race and ended it about as good as you can hope for,” said Marty Macdonnell, one of Tommy’s eight children. “He went peacefully and had kids all around him so he was very, very blessed.”

Thomas Meton Macdonnell was involved in many civic organizations and boards during his lifetime but is best remembered as a World War II hero, a state representative and a obstetrician.

Tommy enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 at the age of 20 and took part in D-Day as part of the Normandy Invasion. He was a sharpshooter and half-track gunner in the First Infantry Division also known as “The Big Red One”.

He was one of the few in his group that survived the carnage at Omaha Beach and was hit in the hip by shrapnel.

“It was like somebody hit me with a hot poker,” Tommy said of the shrapnel when he was interviewed by NBC’s Brian Williams in 2014 while discussing a trip back to Normandy on the 70th anniversary of the invasion. “But it didn’t hurt.”

“Oh, c’mon,” Williams responded.

“Well, it might have hurt a little bit,” Tommy said with a laugh.

Tommy also took part in the Battle of the Bulge where a land mine resulted in more serious injuries to his skull, ribs, vision and hearing.

Tommy’s service to our country would result in him receiving two Purple Hearts and the Silver Star, the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the United States Armed Forces.

“But he has always said that he didn’t want to be remembered for what he did in the war,” said Tommy’s son Rick Macdonnell. “He wanted to be remembered for what he did coming back.”

Coming back Tommy followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming an obstetrician in Marshfield where he delivered over 4,500 babies. In 1989 a large group of them honored him by turning out in the town square to have a photo made alongside “Dr. Tommy” for a book celebrating people in medicine all around the world called “The Power to Heal”.

Tommy was certainly a healer in many different ways. When he first started in the business with his father he was sent on house calls where he would charge three dollars for in-town visits and five dollars for out-of-town calls. Tommy once told the story of an out-of-town trip to see a man who ended up having a common cold. The man asked Tommy if he could have a ride back into Marshfield and when Tommy agreed, the man explained that he really didn’t want treatment for his cold but couldn’t find anyone else to give him a ride into town for less than five dollars.

Marty remembers a time when his father left the family on Christmas to visit a woman who had a different kind of emergency.

“It was a lady he’d known forever and she called him because she couldn’t get her color TV adjusted just right,” Marty recalled. “So he adjusted it for her and came back home. That was all she wanted but she knew he’d come out there and do it.”

“He was always cheerful and always smiling,” said Chris Parker, the Administrator at Marshfield Senior Center where Tommy and his late wife Ann have the dining room named in their honor.

“He and his wife both loved to come out here and visit and when they did all the chairs around his table would be full,” Parker said. “And a lot of the seniors who come in say, ‘Is that Dr. Tommy?’ and then go over and say, ‘Do you remember? You delivered me!’”

Marshfield’s Aquatic Center, also named in Tommy’s honor, has a short list of his accomplishments on a sign including one that reminds patrons of his service as a state representative.

Tommy was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1986 where he authored the Clean Indoor Air Act that would become law in 1992.

“He was so proud of the fact that he was a part of getting smoking banned in public places,” Parker said. “He was all about people’s health and he knew how bad that was for people.”

That law not only banned smoking in most public places but also prohibits the sale of tobacco to anyone under the age of 18.

But ironically the man who did so much to protect the lungs of others would pass away from a lung-related illness.

“When he got COVID his lungs started having problems,” Marty explained. “He’d get better and then it would get worse and it went back-and-forth. But when I showed him the x-rays after his lungs got worse he said, ‘I’m ready to go home.’”

“He put the people of this community first,” Parker said of Tommy’s lasting legacy in Marshfield. “That will really, really be missed. He set a high standard for the rest of us to follow. And there’s nobody better we could pattern ourselves after than Dr. Tommy.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.