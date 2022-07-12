Advertisement

Macks Creeks man arrested for multiple child sex crimes

Police arrested Joshua Ginsberg for multiple sex crimes.
A Macks Creek man is charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes after police were called...
A Macks Creek man is charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes after police were called to a residence to investigate child sex abuse complaint
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A Macks Creek man is charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes after police were called to a residence to investigate a child sex abuse complaint.

According to investigators, a woman said a minor in the home told her that a male family member had been sexually abusing the victim for the past 6 years.

Police arrested Joshua Ginsberg for multiple sex crimes.

The victim said it started when they were 10 years old.

Ginsberg is being held at the Camden County Jail with no bond.

