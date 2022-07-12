Advertisement

Missouri man indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges; feds say he intended for Springfield area

(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted a Columbia, Mo., man for possessing fentanyl intending to distribute in Springfield, Mo.

Michael E. Hunt, Jr., 41, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on June 13, which charged the same offense.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, law enforcement officers learned that Hunt was planning to transport fentanyl from Columbia to Springfield. Hunt was driving a black Jeep Renegade southbound on Highway 5 on June 12, 2022, when a Laclede County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A police service dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the Jeep, at which time Hunt locked the vehicle and refused to give officers the keys.

After the Jeep was unlocked by a local tow company, officers searched the vehicle and found a black gym bag on the front passenger seat that contained approximately 300 grams of fentanyl, which is consistent with distribution and not merely personal use.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Laclede County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

