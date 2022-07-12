Springfield detectives determine cemetery shooting deaths to be a murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery. (KY3)

{Revised news release}

Springfield police detectives have determined the shooting deaths of two men found at the Springfield National Cemetery on January 31 to be a murder-suicide. Officers went to the cemetery after receiving a 911 call just before 1:30 p.m. The caller had found the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the men as Mark D. Young, 38, and Justin S. Baker, 46, from Springfield, Missouri. The families of the victims were notified of their deaths and have been kept informed during the investigation.

The Springfield Police Department is not seeking any suspects. There is no danger to the public and the case is now closed.

