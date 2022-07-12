Advertisement

Springfield detectives determine cemetery shooting deaths to be a murder-suicide

Officers responding to a 911 call found two men shot at the Springfield National Cemetery on January 31.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.

{Revised news release}

Springfield police detectives have determined the shooting deaths of two men found at the Springfield National Cemetery on January 31 to be a murder-suicide. Officers went to the cemetery after receiving a 911 call just before 1:30 p.m. The caller had found the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the men as Mark D. Young, 38, and Justin S. Baker, 46, from Springfield, Missouri. The families of the victims were notified of their deaths and have been kept informed during the investigation.

The Springfield Police Department is not seeking any suspects. There is no danger to the public and the case is now closed.

