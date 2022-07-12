State lawmakers react after letter sent to Governor Parson regarding Special Session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Two Democratic State lawmakers have sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson asking for a special session to clarify the state’s abortion law.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, of Independence and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield wrote in a letter to Gov. Parson that medical and legal experts have “expressed concern and confusion” since the state law banning abortion except in “cases of medical emergency” took effect last month.

Representative Quade said she has gotten a lot of calls from constituents who are concerned over the law.

“I have been an elected official for six years now, and I have received more emails, phone calls, in the last two weeks than I ever have around any issue. It is the whole slew of people from being concerned.”

A few days after Roe v. Wade got overturned, Governor Parson posted on Facebook saying “Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives. Contraceptives are not abortions and are not affected by the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”

Representative Quade said she would like to see his message put into writing in an official capacity.

“It wasn’t an official statement. It was a social media post. So you know, the Senator and I have asked for this special session to go ahead and put this into law. Let’s help folks be less confused and less scared and fearful and actually see this in writing.”

Republican Senator Lincoln Hough commented on the situation.

“Any clarification that we can give to folks back at home and to quite frankly, to our state departments, I think is a good thing,” said Senator Hough.

Governor Parson has announced a special session for tax cuts, but has not said if abortion clarification will be on the agenda as well.

