Toddler killed by dog bite in New Orleans, police say

Police say a 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in New Orleans.
Police say a 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in New Orleans.(Source: Gray News)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in the Gentilly Woods area of New Orleans, police said.

The fatal animal attack was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Place, WVUE reports.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he later died.

Police did not provide details about the type of dog that inflicted the fatal injury or whether the animal had been taken by animal control personnel. It was unclear from the initial police notice whether the dog belonged to the family of the child.

Police also have not said if any arrests were made in connection to the boy’s death.

The child’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, police said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

