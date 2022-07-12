On Your Side: How to save the most on Amazon Prime Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. It’s Tuesday and Wednesday for prime members. There are millions of items on sale.

Nothing says Christmas in July, like Amazon Prime Day. Plan ahead. Make your list now. This is like Black Friday.

Before you start shopping, clip coupons. There are Prime Exclusive ones.

“So if there’s a product you’re excited about, add it to your shopping cart, wish list, or save it for later on Amazon,” said Saige Kolpack with Amazon. “Ask Alexa to remind you when the deal goes live, so you’re not going to miss it.”

There are great deals on electronics. Don’t forget the kids.

Amazon is not the only place to save right now. Other retailers are rolling out the sales in hopes to snag your business.

Target offers Deal Days. Save up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances. Best Buy has Black Friday in July. Finally, Walmart has rollbacks. Save big on outdoor items.

On Your Side safe shopping tips

Scammers know it’s Prime Day. Make sure you’re buying from a real seller. Check reviews. If there are no reviews, that’s a red flag.

Understand the return policy. Can you send it back? By when? Refund or exchange?

There will likely be an uptick in porch pirates by the end of the week. If you don’t have one already, now’s a great time to get a door camera and/or a delivery box. Be home when that big-ticket item is placed on your doorstep or ask a trusted neighbor to fetch it.

