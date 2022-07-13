Advertisement

988 Suicide Lifeline number launching in Missouri, Kansas this week

The 988 Suicide Lifeline number launches this week.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) - Starting July 16, all states will have access to 988, a shortened number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The current number of 800-273-8255 will still work and be available even after the launch.

In Missouri, around $28 million has been funded toward the effort, and in Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill into law that will give $10 million toward the lifeline on July 1 of every year.

Mental health professionals said they believe this new number will help immensely with suicide prevention, and will be impactful through the generations.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health support, call 800-273-8255.

