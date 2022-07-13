After almost a half-century of providing a valuable service, Springfield educational supply store is closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the end of an era in Springfield for an educational supply store that teachers and parents have depended on for almost a half-century.

And those who go there say the community is losing much more than just a place to get poster board and glue.

These days the parking lot is full at IPA Educational Supply in south Springfield after news spread that one of the area’s largest and best-known sources of school supplies and educational materials for teachers and parents will be closing by mid-August after almost 47 years in business.

Customers are coming from as far away as Illinois and Oklahoma to stock up.

“Teachers are very dedicated,” said owner Amy Greene. “And they just want to provide all the materials to make their classrooms look inviting. So they’ll travel just to do that.”

And that’s why the general reaction has been sadness.

“Teachers say...it’s not O.K.,” said Tammi Opoka, a teacher at Springfield’s New Covenant Academy, laughing as she imitated a teacher correcting a student in school.

Opoka was part of two groups of teachers we visited with at the store as they perused the aisles together. Opoka was one of four teachers from New Covenant while the other group of three teachers was from Round Grove Christian Academy in Miller, Missouri.

Both groups explained that visiting the store is not just about finding helpful materials for learning, but it’s also about picking decorations for their classrooms that create a positive ambiance and spirit.

“I’ve been teaching since 1994 and we come here every year as a group to shop,” said Lori Bowles, a teacher at Round Grove Christian Academy. “You go into stores like this looking for what adds and compliments that vision of how your kids can learn best.”

“When I started teaching this was the first place that I came,” said New Covenant teacher Julie Lambeth. “Because it kind of sets the tone for your classroom. You can get supplies that you need and walk around to get some ideas.”

‘”It inspires you,” added New Covenant teacher Kim Bates. “It helps you figure out where you want to go with a theme in your class. It helps with the atmosphere but it also helps with the educational part of it.”

Greene has been amazed by the emotional response to her store’s closing.

“You’re hopeful that you’re making a difference but until we made the announcement we didn’t realize how much of a difference it was,” she said as her voice cracked with emotion.

Greene is emotional because she’s been at IPA since she was eight years-old when her parents first started the business in 1976.

The decision to close was not an easy one and came only after a downturn in business during the pandemic followed by a generous offer to buy the building.

“My husband and I weren’t planning on retiring for another five-to-ten years but when we received the offer it made us think about how our lives had changed since the pandemic,” Greene explained. “School purchasing changed during the pandemic as they had to buy things to keep the children safe which was obviously a priority. So they weren’t spending as much money on classroom supplies and that affected our sales. But it also made us step back and think that maybe we do want to spend more time with our families.”

When the store closes customers will have to go online to make their purchases or visit smaller stores that have school supply sections.

“There’s definitely a lot more here,” said Round Grove Christian teacher Sam Patton.

“Sometimes you have to wait if you order online and it’s not the same as getting to put your hands on the physical item and seeing if it fits your idea of what you wanted,” said Bowles.

“It’s sad that it’s closing,” Lambeth lamented.

“It’s going to be missed tremendously,” Bates added.

“We’ve built relationships with these customers so we will miss them,” Greene said as she touched her hand to her heart. “And they will miss us.”

