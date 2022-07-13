Advertisement

Branson celebrates improvement projects on West 76 Country Boulevard

The City of Branson celebrated completing improvements to part of West 76 Country Boulevard on Wednesday.(City of Branson)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Branson celebrated completing improvements to part of West 76 Country Boulevard on Wednesday.

Improvements have been made to the section of West 76 between the Branson Ferris Wheel and Presley’s Country Jubilee.

Improvements include more lighting, sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks, benches, landscaping, irrigation, new waterlines and removal of overhead utility lines.

These improvements are a part of the 76 Re-Creation Celebration. According to the City of Branson, the project is part of a $22 million plan in a partnership between the City of Branson’s infrastructure tourism tax and the 76 Entertainment Community District.

“Tax dollars well spent. Just take a drive and you will notice a huge difference. This is the kind of progress we need to keep drawing visitors and to keep them safe,” Branson Ward 1 Alderman, Clay Cooper said.

Plans to revitalize the rest of West 76 Country Boulevard are already in the works. On July 12, the Branson Board of Aldermen met to discuss plans for the section from Shepherd of the Hills Expressway to the Ferris Wheel.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

