Advertisement

Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says

The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a...
The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women who give birth end up having higher medical bills compared to women who are childless.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that mothers will pay nearly $3,000 more in out-of-pocket health care expenses for their pregnancy, birth and postpartum treatment.

The findings are based on health insurance claims from the years 2018 through 2020 for females between 15 and 49 years old.

Women who had cesarean sections paid 77% more than those who gave birth naturally.

The researchers say these pregnancy-related expenses are higher than many families can afford.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken into custody after an incident near Collins, Mo.
Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out
One Springfield citizen is hiding $100 bills around town to spread some generosity and connect...
Springfield man creates scavenger hunt to spread generosity and connect the community

Latest News

Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Law enforcement investigating a possible submerged car at Lake of the Ozarks
Thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions.
US Coast Guard family’s U-Haul, minivan stolen during move to new assignment
In this photo provided by NYU Langone Health, Dr. Nader Moazami, right, and cardiothoracic...
Doctors transplant pig hearts into 2 brain-dead patients
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 11,700+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,550+ new cases
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%