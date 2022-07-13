Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

19-year-old Trevion M. Lee is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and stealing a firearm.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Trevion Markise Lee, 19
Trevion Markise Lee, 19(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want the community’s help in finding a fugitive. Trevion Markise Lee is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for delivering a controlled substance. He’s also charged with stealing a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say Lee is a suspect in cases of assault, robbery, and burglary. Officers describe him as 6′0″ tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has the name ‘Marcus’ tattooed on his left arm.

Lee is known to hang out in the Springfield and Greene County area. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Lee’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
