Fort Leonard Wood staff sergeant accused of sexually exploiting children

Robert Walkup booking photo
Robert Walkup booking photo(Pulaski County jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/U.S. Attorneys Office news release) - An active duty U.S. Army staff sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the sexual exploitation of two minor victims and for receiving child pornography.

Robert Chad Walkup, 38, of Saint Robert, Mo., was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, July 12.

The federal indictment alleges that Walkup used a minor, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe 1,” to produce child pornography from May 23, 2020, to May 23, 2021. The indictment alleges that Walker used a second minor, identified in court documents as “John Doe 1,” to produce child pornography from May 23 to Dec. 15, 2020.

The indictment also charges Walkup with one count of receiving child pornography from May 23, 2020, to May 23, 2021.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Pulaski County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Leonard Wood Office.

