Free agent David Perron signs with Detroit Red Wings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- David Perron signed a 2-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings after entering free agency.

Perron spent 11 non-consecutive seasons with the Blues from 2007-2013, 2016-2017 and 2018-2022. The Blues selected Perron in the 2007 NHL draft in the first round as the 26th overall pick.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing David Perron to a 2-year contract. pic.twitter.com/brYHXpMS6M — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

The Red Wings are the sixth team Perron will play for in his NHL career. Other than his time with the Blues, he played two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, one with the Anaheim Ducks, two with the Pittsburgh Penguins and one with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Perron’s contract is worth $4.75 million per year.

