Advertisement

Free agent David Perron signs with Detroit Red Wings

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after...
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) (KY3)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- David Perron signed a 2-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings after entering free agency.

Perron spent 11 non-consecutive seasons with the Blues from 2007-2013, 2016-2017 and 2018-2022. The Blues selected Perron in the 2007 NHL draft in the first round as the 26th overall pick.

The Red Wings are the sixth team Perron will play for in his NHL career. Other than his time with the Blues, he played two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, one with the Anaheim Ducks, two with the Pittsburgh Penguins and one with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Perron’s contract is worth $4.75 million per year.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
Nixa Crash at Northview
Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.

Latest News

Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
O-Zone: Winn & Walker climbing baseball ranks together
O-Zone: Winn & Walker climbing baseball ranks together
St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) is congratulated by teammate Albert Pujols after...
Mikolas, Pujols lead Cardinals over Phillies