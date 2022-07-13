Advertisement

Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A young girl who was pulled from a pool at a popular Kansas City water park last week has died, the park’s owner said Tuesday.

Oceans of Fun employees pulled the girl from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5 after she was seen to be in distress, according to a statement from Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which owns the water park.

Fire department responders arrived and continued to care for the girl, who was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Cedar Fair announced Tuesday that the girl had died. The company did not reply to a request for further information, including the girl’s name.

Law enforcement officials said the girl was younger than 10 years old, according to KCTV.

