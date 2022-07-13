Advertisement

Jimmie Lou Fisher, longtime Arkansas treasurer, dies at 80

FILE - Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, left, and Faulkner County Prosecutor H.G....
FILE - Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, left, and Faulkner County Prosecutor H.G. Foster, right, leave the Pulaski County Court House in Little Rock, Ark., with Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor Jimmie Lou Fisher on, Sept. 24, 2002. Fisher, who served as Arkansas' state treasurer for more than two decades and was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2002, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, Ark., Mitchell Funeral Home said. She was 80. A cause of death was not released. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(DANNY JOHNSTON | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) — Jimmie Lou Fisher, who served as Arkansas’ state treasurer for more than two decades and was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2002, has died, an Arkansas funeral home said. She was 80.

Fisher died Monday at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, Mitchell Funeral Home said. A cause of death was not released.

Then-Gov. Bill Clinton appointed Fisher as state auditor in 1979. She later served as treasurer from 1981 to 2002.

“I will always remember that early October morning in 1991, when Jimmie Lou introduced me as I kicked off my presidential campaign on the steps of the Old State House,” Clinton said in a statement Tuesday. “As always, she was enthusiastic, caring and kind, saying just the words we all needed to hear.”

He added: “She loved Arkansas and Arkansas loved her back. And she did a fine job as state treasurer.”

Fisher ran for governor in 2002 and lost to Republican Mike Huckabee, capturing 47% of the vote.

“She loved politics and was a faithful and fierce warrior for her party throughout her adult life,” Huckabee said Tuesday.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday in Paragould.

