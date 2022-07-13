1 car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Beach Police Department and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team are at Watson Hollow Cove near Passover Road.

A news conference is scheduled for later today to release more information. Look for updates throughout the day on KY3.com.

