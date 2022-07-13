1 car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Beach Police Department and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team are at Watson Hollow Cove near Passover Road.
A news conference is scheduled for later today to release more information. Look for updates throughout the day on KY3.com.
