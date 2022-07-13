Advertisement

1 car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Beach Police Department and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team are at Watson Hollow Cove near Passover Road.

A news conference is scheduled for later today to release more information. Look for updates throughout the day on KY3.com.

