Advertisement

Local charity bound for Ukraine with medical support

Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.(Source: CNN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the war in Ukraine raging on, soldiers on the front lines and civilians are still in dire need for medical support and supplies. The situation worsens daily, according to the International Medical Corps, more than 24 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian aid.

Ukrainians are calling out for help and an answer is coming for the Ozarks. Attorney Tim Hayes, optometrist Dr. Todd Pearson and local nonprofit “The Warriors Journey” are answering that call. On Friday, July 15 they’ll go to Ukraine to help in any way they can.

They’re taking thousands of eyeglasses, medical supplies, backpacks and more. They’ll be administering on the spot eye exams for soldiers and civilians.

Tim Hayes said eye doctors can be extremely useful in a war zone.

“Certain types of specialties, eye care and dental are not as invasive, but yet if you’re having issues with either if those things, your daily life is complicated. So those two areas have been easier to get access to patients on a short quick notice,” said Hayes. “If you can’t read your GPS on your phone you might go the wrong direction in a war zone and if you can’t read an instruction booklet on how to use a Javelin missile, then you might not be as valuable in a war zone.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Man taken into custody after an incident near Collins, Mo.
Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out

Latest News

Local Springfield charity bound for Ukraine with medical support
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high