Advertisement

Man from Macks Creek, Mo. is accused of sexually abusing a child

Joshua Ginsberg Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Joshua Ginsberg Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) -Joshua Ginsberg, 42, is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond. Ginsberg is accused of sexually abusing a child over the last six years.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ginsberg at a house in Macks Creek Monday night. Deputies met with a woman who reported that the child told her about the sexual abuse. The victim said the abuse began when she was 10.

Ginsberg is charged with one count of the Class B Felony of Child Molestation 1st Degree, one count of the Class D Felony of Sexual Misconduct with a child less than 15, and two counts of the Unclassified Felony of Statutory Sodomy 1st Degree with a child less than 14.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken into custody after an incident near Collins, Mo.
Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out
One Springfield citizen is hiding $100 bills around town to spread some generosity and connect...
Springfield man creates scavenger hunt to spread generosity and connect the community

Latest News

As it gets warmer outside, our air conditioners are working overtime. All that energy is...
Temperatures and cost of utilities rising: Where to find help paying the bills
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Chandler Sweaney
Mom of murdered Springfield man believes son’s death could have been prevented
Rezoning of a possible coffee shop on Sunshine and Jefferson brews mixed opinions