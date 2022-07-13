Man from Macks Creek, Mo. is accused of sexually abusing a child

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) -Joshua Ginsberg, 42, is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond. Ginsberg is accused of sexually abusing a child over the last six years.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ginsberg at a house in Macks Creek Monday night. Deputies met with a woman who reported that the child told her about the sexual abuse. The victim said the abuse began when she was 10.

Ginsberg is charged with one count of the Class B Felony of Child Molestation 1st Degree, one count of the Class D Felony of Sexual Misconduct with a child less than 15, and two counts of the Unclassified Felony of Statutory Sodomy 1st Degree with a child less than 14.

