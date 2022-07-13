Advertisement

MISSING PERSON: Camden County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing defense attorney

BRIAN BYRD IS A LOCAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY AT THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS. ACCORDING TO POLICE NOBODY HAS HEARD FROM HIM SINCE MONDAY.(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for a missing man in Camden County.

Brian Byrd, 50, is a local defense attorney and has not been heard from since Sunday evening.

“What makes this kind of out of character is that him being an attorney, he has regular appearances in court and he missed several court appearances, which is completely unlike him,” said Sergeant Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

He is was last seen leaving his home in his black Lexus with a Missouri license plate of EB0Z4G.

Mr. Byrd is described as 6′2, weighing around 185 pounds with graying hair.

During the search for Byrd, a sonar detected a vehicle under water at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol dive team pulled the car from the water Wednesday morning at Watson Hollow Cove near Passover Road.

It has been identified a 1997 Plymouth Breeze that had been stolen from a home in Osage Beach in 2003. It is not linked to Byrd’s disappearance.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Byrd, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 346-2243.

