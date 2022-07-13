Mom of murdered Springfield man believes son’s death could have been prevented

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks mom believes the murder of her son could have been prevented.

A gunman shot and killed Chandler Sweaney last year.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” said Sweaney’s mother Chandler Sweaney.

The 23 year-old was murdered inside his home on West Chestnut in Springfield on February 1, 2021. Investigators say Rickey Rose, a man Sweaney rented a room to, was part of a drug deal that led to Sweaney’s death.

“Did I prepare my son for people like Rickey? “I wouldn’t change anything. But I’d be lying to say that it doesn’t cross my mind that I raised him to assume goodwill and that some of that may have gotten him killed,” said Larrick.

She says she recently learned that Rose was part of a federal investigation that started months before he crossed paths with her son.

“I don’t know if it’s the system, or if it’s these individuals, I’m not sure. But you’ve got a big fat file that says secret so nobody knows,” she said.

That file Larrick is referring to is an indictment. It was unsealed exactly one year after Sweaney was killed. Rose and 3 others are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Larrick says if federal prosecutors would have acted sooner and arrested Rose her son would still be alive.

Larrick said, “I know their job is very difficult but if they had to sit down where you’re at and interview me and look me in the face what would they say? What would they say to me?”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri tells us he can’t comment on the investigation. The indictment is no longer secret, it was unsealed by the court when co-defendants were arrested.

“The four people they charge, you know, what did they really get for the cost of my son’s life? All of those people could have been behind bars with the same amount of sentence, same amount of time and my son would still be alive. I think at a minimum I deserve answers. The community deserves answers,” said Larrick.

She believes the federal agency investigating Rose should be held partially accountable for her son’s death.

“Nothing’s going to bring him back but what his life meant is that we do better. We do better going forward and that’s what this is about,” said Larrick.

Rose is scheduled for a hearing in Greene County for the murder case against him at the end of August.

The spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri tells us the murder case against Rose will have be resolved before he can be can be tried for the drug trafficking and weapons charges.

