Moms and Money: Crystal Cave

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With a year-round temperature of 59 degrees, Crystal Cave, on the north side of Springfield, is a great retreat on a hot summer day.

“We have the gemstone mining, we have the penny arcade machines, we have puppets, and of course the cave tour itself,” said Duncan Lang, the property manager of Crystal Cave.

After a 20-year hiatus, Crystal Cave is opening it’s doors once again to the public.

“So the cave originally opened in 1893,” said Lang. “It was opened by the Mann family, who emigrated to the Springfield area from England originally. They bought this property to develop a homestead and a farm and found a sinkhole, which is now Crystal Cave.”

Crystal Cave also has a place in the state of Missouri’s history.

“The Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal, Missouri had opened about seven years prior to that so it was kind of popular at the time to do show caves,” said Lang. “This this was the second show cave to open in the state.”

The cave is filled with large chambers with names like the Concert Hall, Cathedral Chamber and the Chimes Room. It’s a tour that’s not for the faint of heart, it requires crouching, scooting and ducking.

“The layout of the cave, particularly it’s a multi-room cave, is connected by tunnels,” said Lang. “You get a variety of formations that you may not see in other caves. The abundance of helictites specifically is something that truly sets us apart from others.”

After sitting vacant for so many years, Lang is ready to usher in kids and their families once again.

“When the kids who have never been in a cave before walk into the first room and there’s an audible gasp of excitement when they see it for the first time, that’s where I get most of my excitement” said Lang.

Lang said Crystal Cave is an important part of the Cave State’s rich history.

“The abundance of caves in the state is unique to the rest of the country and the variety of formations we have,” said Lang. “Also, being able to preserve and share the natural beauty of the state is what’s really important about having show caves like this and many others around the state.”

Crystal Cave is open year-round, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A one-hour tour is $14.95 for kids and $25.95 for adults. Click here to learn more or book a tour.

