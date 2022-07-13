Ozarks Unsolved: Gloria Jean Barnes’ family wants answers after her body was found in Springfield 25 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A family wants answers more than two decades after the death of their sister Gloria Jean Barnes.

Barnes’ body was found 25 years ago Wednesday just off East Chestnut Expressway. It’s the former site of an old 7 Gables Truck Stop. She was 36 years old.

“It doesn’t hurt as bad as it did 25 years ago but you know when you lose a sibling it’s part of your heart,” said Sara Matamoros, Barnes’ baby sister.

Matamoros said her life changed forever in July of 1997 when Barnes’s body was found at the former truck stop.

Barnes’ body had been left in the open behind what is now Alli’s Family Restaurant, wrapped in blankets.

Her sister and brother believe the crime happened where Barnes was last seen alive in Joiner, Arkansas.

”I don’t understand why it keeps getting shoved around if you will,” Matamoros said.

She said the case had no major leads or breakthroughs over the years that she has been made aware of. Matamoros said the case file has been passed on to different officers over the last two decades.

”We believe that they have something in the file that possibly they don’t even know they have,” Matamoros saids. “That maybe if they could go over something. I understand that some things are limited but it has been 25 years. If you haven’t solved it now, why not let us see it?” The family is reaching out and asking for access to the file.”

The Springfield Police Department declined to comment on this story.

