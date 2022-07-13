Rezoning of a possible coffee shop on Sunshine and Jefferson brews mixed opinions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two bills about plans for a 7-Brew coffee shop on East Sunshine Street and South Jefferson Avenue were discussed at last night’s Springfield city council meeting.

One of the bills regarded the zoning of the area and the other for obtaining a business permit.

The discussion took over an hour to get through due to community members that expressed their concerns with the development while others took the stand on how it would benefit the area.

The zoning site is near Jefferson Baptist Church across the street from Sunshine Elementary. Right now, there are no commercial buildings on the proposed section until you reach National Avenue.

There are opinions on both ends of the spectrum for this development.

KY3 spoke with a parent who is concerned about the traffic, noise, and safety of his kids walking to school.

“It’s already too much traffic right through here and gets really congested,” said Aaron Smith, who lives near the development. “I don’t know how I’m gonna get out of my driveway.”

The proposed zone change would affect 404, 420, and 424 East Sunshine Street which covers from Jefferson to Roanoke Avenue.

”One of our kids is getting ready to go to Sunshine Elementary and we don’t want all the traffic right here... it’s a safety concern,” said Smith.

Smith says the development will bring in too much noise, traffic, and safety concerns for his kids who walk to Sunshine Elementary.

”We looked at the traffic volume in-depth and way more in-depth than we would on most developments just to see exactly what would happen there,” said Brett Foster, City of Springfield Traffic Engineer. “That intersection currently carries about 40,000 cars a day and according to our studies conducted it will have a negligible impact.”

Foster says at the very most the development would add maybe 400 cars a day to that intersection and that it won’t have much of a traffic impact based on what the business owners proposed.

”It’s a very small amount of traffic that as we know it’s a coffee shop and the perception would be like we’re always going to have backups and lines,” said Foster. “However, we felt like their site plan with the amount of storage for the drive-thru lanes and how it was set up, did not add a reasonable change to the intersection.”

The coffee shop has already been denied by the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission once before.

”I think that it should revolve around the people that live here then invested in here,” said Smith. “I can name 13 other people who have also fixed up these houses... we do not want people to come in here that don’t live here to put something here that nobody wants.”

