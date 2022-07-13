Advertisement

Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway

Police arrested a fugitive out of Massachusetts after an officer spotted the suspect in the main post office.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield police close traffic near the post office on Chestnut Expressway to investigate...
Springfield police close traffic near the post office on Chestnut Expressway to investigate possible explosives in a vehicle.(KY3)

Springfield police have shut down traffic in the 500 block of Chestnut Expressway as the bomb squad investigates a possible threat. The situation started shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the main post office where an officer spotted a man wanted out of Massachusetts. That suspect is now in custody. Springfield police say the man was alone and was taken into custody without incident.

500 block of Chestnut Expressway
500 block of Chestnut Expressway(KY3)

Investigators called out the Springfield’s Fire Department’s bomb squad to check out possible explosives in a black vehicle parked at the post office with its trunk open. A robot is getting a closer look at what’s in the vehicle. Traffic in the area will be blocked off until the fire marshal gives the all clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

