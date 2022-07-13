Temperatures and cost of utilities rising: Where to find help paying the bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -As it gets hotter outside, air conditioners are working overtime. All that energy is causing utility bills to go up with the temperatures.

With the cost of everything going up it can be difficult to make ends meet. OACAC now has summer assistance programs to help low-income households with utility bills as the weather heats up. Under the Federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), you can get help paying the bills to keep your home cool.

“We’re seeing is a steady flow of people,” said LIHEAP Director Tommie Trammell. “Their bills, of course, are higher and we’re doing what we can to help them. Our priority is anybody that’s terminated and has no utilities. We get them turned on right now within an hour or two if they’re eligible, and they’ve given us all the information.”

This year households can apply for Energy Assistance which is a one-time payment and now, a shut-off notice is no longer required to be eligible. The Energy Crisis Intervention Program Summer cooling program is also available to help in the event of a sudden loss of financial resources or a life-threatening condition.

“We’re running Energy Assistance programs all year, October through September, the whole season,” said Trammell. “Let’s say we have some of these bills that are $1,000 or more. I’ll be able to use energy assistance if you hadn’t applied, and the summer cooling program together.”

Trammell said if you are struggling to pay your utility bill, don’t hesitate to reach out to see if the program can help.

“Tell us that the bills are too high,” said Trammell. “You can’t afford them. Maybe you lost your job or expenses have gone up, gas prices are high. So you know that’s important for our people. We want to help.”

Another necessity during the hot summer months is water. Assistance paying for water and wastewater bills is also available through the Low-income Household Water Assistance Program. If you need assistance you can contact OACAC or visit the LIHEAP website for an application.

