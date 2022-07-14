Bolivar, Mo. police warn citizens of scam

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A scam warning from police in Bolivar, Mo.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, a man claiming to work with ADT Security Services is going to door to door, offering to sell security products and services. In at least one instance, he approached the owner of a home that was just purchased and said he was there as part of the closing of the real estate sale.

Officers have contacted ADT, and the company does not have an authorized vendor selling products door to door in Bolivar.

The man was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He was driving a silver car.

If you see the man or if he comes to your home, please call Bolivar PD at 417-777-3911. Also, if you have any photos or video footage of the man via ring cameras, please contact BPD.

