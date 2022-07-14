Advertisement

Bolivar, Mo. police warn citizens of scam

People who think they are being scammed asked to call police.
People who think they are being scammed asked to call police.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A scam warning from police in Bolivar, Mo.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, a man claiming to work with ADT Security Services is going to door to door, offering to sell security products and services. In at least one instance, he approached the owner of a home that was just purchased and said he was there as part of the closing of the real estate sale.

Officers have contacted ADT, and the company does not have an authorized vendor selling products door to door in Bolivar.

The man was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He was driving a silver car.

If you see the man or if he comes to your home, please call Bolivar PD at 417-777-3911. Also, if you have any photos or video footage of the man via ring cameras, please contact BPD.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Man taken into custody after an incident near Collins, Mo.
Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out

Latest News

Blood shortage causing crisis for suppliers, hospitals
Blood shortage causing crisis for suppliers, hospitals
Mid 90s are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperatures Still Climbing
The IPA Educational Supply store has been a key source of educational materials and classroom...
After almost a half-century of providing a valuable service, Springfield educational supply store is closing
The active shooter training is a coordination between departments to best establish crisis...
Harrison, Ark. first responders conduct active shooter training