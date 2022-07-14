Advertisement

Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.

Nixa Crash at Northview
Nixa Crash at Northview(Paul Adler)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy from Nixa Wednesday night.

Troopers report the driver of a car ran a red light at U.S. 160 and Northview, and the vehicle crashed into a minivan.

A 9-year-old boy in the minivan was killed. A 12-year-old girl is being treated for moderate injuries. The driver suffered serious injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the car also suffered severe injuries, an 18-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation shut down northbound and southbound traffic on 160 for about two hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Missouri water park

Latest News

1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield
Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.
Branson Fire and Rescue worked a two alarm fire at the Dutton Theater
Fire damages Branson’s Dutton Theater
Nixa Crash at Northview
Serious accident closed US-160 and Northview in Nixa Wednesday night
bomb squad
Bomb scare at main post office in Springfield