Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy from Nixa Wednesday night.

Troopers report the driver of a car ran a red light at U.S. 160 and Northview, and the vehicle crashed into a minivan.

A 9-year-old boy in the minivan was killed. A 12-year-old girl is being treated for moderate injuries. The driver suffered serious injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the car also suffered severe injuries, an 18-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation shut down northbound and southbound traffic on 160 for about two hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.