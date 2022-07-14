Advertisement

Dutton Theater in Branson, Mo. damaged in Wednesday night fire

A Branson Theater is damaged from a fire Wednesday night.
A Branson Theater is damaged from a fire Wednesday night.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -A Branson Theater is damaged from a fire Wednesday night.

Branson firefighters got to the Dutton Theater just before 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they discovered a trash can completely burned. Branson Assistant Fire Chief Charlie Huston said a possible cigarette in a trash can spread up a column of the building. Inside the theater, they say a fire was moving across the ceiling and towards the roof.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at that point, but there is smoke damage throughout the whole building. Luckily, the Duttons were on summer break at the time of the fire and there were no guests in the building. Performer Abby Dutton said they are not sure of the full extent of the damage at this time.

“Our next show was scheduled this Saturday and we are still unsure yet exactly when we will resume,” said Dutton. “We have to wait, there won’t be any shows until we’re given the go ahead. We’re hoping to get things up and running as quickly as possible.”

”It’s my understanding that they have already had other theaters that have reached out to them and asked if they need anything or if they needed space to operate,” said Huston. “The Branson community is great about coming together.”

The fire is being ruled as accidental.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

