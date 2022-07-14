Advertisement

Fire damages Branson’s Dutton Theater

Branson Fire and Rescue worked a two alarm fire at the Dutton Theater
Branson Fire and Rescue worked a two alarm fire at the Dutton Theater(Branson Fire and Rescue)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters worked a two alarm fire at a Branson theater. Branson Firefighters responded to a report of a commercial structure fire at the Dutton Theater on West 76 Country Boulevard last night just before 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters discovered a trash can completely burned with fire extending upwards in a wooden chase around a support beam. The fire then traveled across the ceiling of the lobby and extended up towards the roof. Firefighters were able to contain the fire at this point.

With smoke and flames reported upon arrival, a second alarm was initiated bringing additional resources from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District and the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District. Also on scene was the Taney County Ambulance District and Branson Police.

The fire has been determined to be accidental in nature. Fire damage was contained to the front corner of the building and above the lobby ceiling. Smoke damage was noted throughout.

There were no injuries at the scene. The Dutton’s had been on a short summer break and therefore there were no guests in the building at the time the fire was reported. Two employees had left the building around 5:30 pm.

The Fire Department worked with the Dutton Family to secure the building and to work through the start of an action plan to get them back in business as soon as possible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
Man taken into custody after an incident near Collins, Mo.
Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Nixa Crash at Northview
Serious accident closed US-160 and Northview in Nixa Wednesday night
Non-profit in Springfield hit by thieves sets them back thousands
Not responsible sign
Fact Finders: Are trucks not liable for broken or cracked windshields?
Video: Sign says not responsible for cracked windshield