Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.

1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield
1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building. The fire started just after 3:30 Thursday morning in the 1700 Block of South Luster Avenue which is across from the new Hyvee.

We are working to find out how many people were evacuated from the building and if there are any injuries.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

