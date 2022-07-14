‘Forever a Chief’: Former Chiefs All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz retires from football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He was one of the unsung heroes of the Chiefs from 2016-2019. He was named to All-Pro teams each of his first four seasons wearing red and gold, including a First Team All-Pro recognition in 2018. And after nine seasons in the NFL, he has retired.

Former Kansas City right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has hung up his cleats, announcing on Twitter that he has stepped away from football.

“I’ve enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled. Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career,” he stated in a tweet. “My 7,894 consecutive snap streak and 4 All-Pro nominates are my proudest individual accomplishments, far exceeding my own expectations. I’ve met so many great people and forged relationships that will last a lifetime. Football was a big part of my life and always will be.

Schwartz thanked the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid, owner Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach and others for his time spent with the organization.

Lastly, he thanked the Kansas City fanbase and community, stating that he and his wife have chosen to stay in the area for the long haul.

“My last thank you is to Kansas City, and all the Chiefs fans. Being a Chief is so much more than putting on a red jersey. It has been a privilege to represent you on and off the field. The bond I’ve formed with this city and the people here lasts forever and is a big reason why Brooke and I are staying in KC long term. There was no better indication of Chiefs Kingdom than the parade. Seeing that Sea of Red was amazing and put into perspective just how many people cheer us on, knowing there were many more that couldn’t attend. This city and its support is hard to describe until you’ve felt it personally. I am forever a Chief and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

He was drafted out of the University of California in 2012, the second round pick of the Cleveland Browns. Schwartz played five seasons in Cleveland before signing a five-year, $33 million contract in 2016 to play for the Chiefs.

An anchor on the offensive line, Schwartz blocked for Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes, helping the Chiefs get to the playoffs every year he was in Kansas City. In 2019, he earned a Super Bowl ring as the Chiefs beat San Francisco 31-20 on Feb. 2, 2020.

Schwartz suffered what proved to be a career-ending back injury in 2020, six games into the season.

His older brother Geoff briefly played for Kansas City, starting one year for the Chiefs as a right guard in 2013.

