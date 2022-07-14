Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.
The other car was driven by 23-year-old Caleb Hawley. Hawley died at the scene of the crash. Tillman was taken to a hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.