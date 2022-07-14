Advertisement

Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri

Head on collision in Taney County kills a man from Hollister
Head on collision in Taney County kills a man from Hollister(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.

The other car was driven by 23-year-old Caleb Hawley. Hawley died at the scene of the crash. Tillman was taken to a hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
Nixa Crash at Northview
Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.

Latest News

Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.
With nearly full sunshine, highs will be even hotter than Wednesday, with middle 90s over most...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lots of heat to come
Hot and dry weather continues
Nixa Crash at Northview
Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.