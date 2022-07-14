Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.

The other car was driven by 23-year-old Caleb Hawley. Hawley died at the scene of the crash. Tillman was taken to a hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

