Advertisement

Human remains found in Camden County believed to be missing person

Police have found human remains they believe to belong to Tanner Elmore.
Police have found human remains they believe to belong to Tanner Elmore.(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators have located human remains believed to be Tanner Elmore.

Elmore had not been seen since June 7. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public’s help in finding Elmore.

Investigators were following up on a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department that led them to McCubbins Road in Camden County.

That’s where they located the remains.

An autopsy has not been scheduled, but the remains are on the way to the forensic lab in order to confirm the identity.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield
Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

branson dutton theater fire
People who think they are being scammed asked to call police.
After scam alert, Bolivar, Mo. police now say door to door salesman is legit
Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
James Phelps/Dallas County Courthouse
James Phelps waives preliminary hearing in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s death in Dallas County