Human remains found in Camden County believed to be missing person

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators have located human remains believed to be Tanner Elmore.

Elmore had not been seen since June 7. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public’s help in finding Elmore.

Investigators were following up on a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department that led them to McCubbins Road in Camden County.

That’s where they located the remains.

An autopsy has not been scheduled, but the remains are on the way to the forensic lab in order to confirm the identity.

