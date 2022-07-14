Advertisement

James Phelps waives preliminary hearing

James Phelps/Dallas County Courthouse
James Phelps/Dallas County Courthouse(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - James Phelps waived his preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

The judge moved forward with Phelps’ arraignment as it was bounded over to circuit court. Phelps remains in jail without bond.

Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Cassidy Rainwater. They are also charged with kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. Those tests results were returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in November.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nixa Crash at Northview
Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says

Latest News

With nearly full sunshine, highs will be even hotter than Wednesday, with middle 90s over most...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and humidity return
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 11,700+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,550+ new cases
Two pedestrians are flown to the hospital after a crash in Wright County, Mo
Three people hospitalized in pedestrian crash in Wright County, Missouri
Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.