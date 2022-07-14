James Phelps waives preliminary hearing

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - James Phelps waived his preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

The judge moved forward with Phelps’ arraignment as it was bounded over to circuit court. Phelps remains in jail without bond.

Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Cassidy Rainwater. They are also charged with kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. Those tests results were returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in November.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

