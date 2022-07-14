Advertisement

Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.(Netflix, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix and Microsoft announced Wednesday they are teaming up to create a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings resisted an ad-supported option for years, but the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history.

Netflix says it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

The service currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.

The New York Times reported in May that Netflix told employees the ad-supported version may come by the end of 2022.

The company did not say how much the ad-supported plan will cost per month. Netflix currently offers three ad-free subscription levels based on video quality and resolution, ranging from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nixa Crash at Northview
Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
LIVE: Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
The father, not the 13-year-old, was driving a truck in a deadly Texas crash with New Mexico...
Feds: Father with meth in system was driving truck in fatal Texas collision with golf team van
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 22 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's...
Judge again denies Steve Bannon bid to delay his trial next week