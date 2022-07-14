Non-profit in Springfield hit by thieves sets them back thousands

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield, Mo. adoption agency this week.

Security cameras caught the thieves tearing apart an air conditioner outside FosterAdopt Connect, along S. Cavalier Avenue, on July 12th.

“The men were at the back of the building by one unit, and they were coming around the corner to two other units,” said Executive Director Brandi VanAntwerp. “But they didn’t touch those. But I don’t know if they’ll come back tomorrow.”

VanAntwerp said staff came into work Tuesday feeling warmer than usual.

“One of the guys over there came over and stopped one of our staff and said, did you know your unit was stripped,” said VanAntwerp.

On security camera footage from the building, you clearly see two men, one putting on a mask and the other with a black baseball cap using drills, and evading cameras.

VanAntwerp believes this wasn’t the first time these men did this.

“Obviously they came really prepared with tools, so it does seem like they’ve prepared,” she said.

VanAntwerp said after she saw the damage and turned the corner, she spotted a mask one thief left behind.

“Almost looks like a doll’s face, like a ceramic crack on the doll’s face with a wig on it,” said VanAntwerp.

VanAntwerp said the damage sets them back thousands, but there is a solution.

“Cages that lock to go over air conditioning units, and a cage is $1,200 per unit,” said VanAntwerp.

An air conditioner repair technician told the nonprofit’s staff that many criminals take the AC units, without realizing new models don’t have copper in them.

VanAntwerp has words for those that did this.

“People who did this are in crisis in some form or fashion and they made this decision trying to help themselves,” said VanAntwerp. “I wish that they would think about the impact that they’re making on others when they choose to have these actions.”

VanAntwerp said they won’t take money away from other avenues to pay for the new AC unit, they just have to fund raise a little harder this year, and budget for it in the future.

FosterAdopt Connect works to find forever homes for foster kids.

