Advertisement

Non-profit in Springfield hit by thieves sets them back thousands

Springfield Non-profit deals with setbacks from theft.
Springfield Non-profit deals with setbacks from theft.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield, Mo. adoption agency this week.

Security cameras caught the thieves tearing apart an air conditioner outside FosterAdopt Connect, along S. Cavalier Avenue, on July 12th.

“The men were at the back of the building by one unit, and they were coming around the corner to two other units,” said Executive Director Brandi VanAntwerp. “But they didn’t touch those. But I don’t know if they’ll come back tomorrow.”

VanAntwerp said staff came into work Tuesday feeling warmer than usual.

“One of the guys over there came over and stopped one of our staff and said, did you know your unit was stripped,” said VanAntwerp.

On security camera footage from the building, you clearly see two men, one putting on a mask and the other with a black baseball cap using drills, and evading cameras.

VanAntwerp believes this wasn’t the first time these men did this.

“Obviously they came really prepared with tools, so it does seem like they’ve prepared,” she said.

VanAntwerp said after she saw the damage and turned the corner, she spotted a mask one thief left behind.

“Almost looks like a doll’s face, like a ceramic crack on the doll’s face with a wig on it,” said VanAntwerp.

VanAntwerp said the damage sets them back thousands, but there is a solution.

“Cages that lock to go over air conditioning units, and a cage is $1,200 per unit,” said VanAntwerp.

An air conditioner repair technician told the nonprofit’s staff that many criminals take the AC units, without realizing new models don’t have copper in them.

VanAntwerp has words for those that did this.

“People who did this are in crisis in some form or fashion and they made this decision trying to help themselves,” said VanAntwerp. “I wish that they would think about the impact that they’re making on others when they choose to have these actions.”

VanAntwerp said they won’t take money away from other avenues to pay for the new AC unit, they just have to fund raise a little harder this year, and budget for it in the future.

FosterAdopt Connect works to find forever homes for foster kids.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Man taken into custody after an incident near Collins, Mo.
Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out

Latest News

People who think they are being scammed asked to call police.
Bolivar, Mo. police warn citizens of scam
Mid 90s are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperatures Still Climbing
The IPA Educational Supply store has been a key source of educational materials and classroom...
After almost a half-century of providing a valuable service, Springfield educational supply store is closing
The active shooter training is a coordination between departments to best establish crisis...
Harrison, Ark. first responders conduct active shooter training