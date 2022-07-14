Advertisement

Serious accident closed US-160 and Northview in Nixa Wednesday night

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious accident in Nixa.
Nixa Crash at Northview
Nixa Crash at Northview(Paul Adler)
By Paul Adler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious accident in Nixa. It happened about 9:30 pm at the intersection of US-160 and Northview. The investigation shut down northbound and southbound traffic on 160 for about two hours.

The accident involved at least two vehicles at the intersection. It left debris scattered throughout the southbound lanes of 160.

We will update this story on Ozarks Today and on KY3.com as we learn new information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

