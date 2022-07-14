Advertisement

Springfield Fire Department investigating apartment fire

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says at least a dozen apartments were destroyed.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the morning of July 14 just after 3:30 a.m. an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Luster Avenue caught fire.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says at least a dozen apartments were destroyed. At least 15 fire units from Springfield Fire Department responded with police, EMS from COX, and Mercy along with the Red Cross to help the estimated 30 people affected by the fire. Three were taken to the hospital for non-fire-related medical injuries. One person got hurt while escaping the fire. No deaths are reported.

”One of the major factors in making sure that you’re notified if there’s a fire, you want to make sure that you have a working smoke alarm in your residence or apartment or wherever you live and make sure they are tested monthly,” explained Springfield Fire Assistant Chief Bryan Newberry. “If you need a working smoke alarm please do not hesitate to contact the Springfield Fire Department and we will provide one for you.”

He added that having an escape plan that has been practiced, a place to meet with family, and a non-combustible place to dispose of smoking materials can also be a difference maker.

The affected building did in fact have working smoke detectors but did not have sprinklers because when the building was constructed there was no code requirement for a sprinkler system.

The investigation is ongoing as investigators are trying to get to the bottom of what caused the fire.

