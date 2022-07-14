Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: S’mores Bites

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this summertime favorite!

S’mores Bites:

Ingredients:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

½ stick of butter melted

½ cup powdered sugar

1 Hershey’s chocolate bar

12 large marshmallows

Preheat oven to broiler setting. In a medium-sized bowl mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and powdered sugar. Spray a muffin tin and press cracker mixture into each cup, filling about halfway up and making a crater in the center of each cup. Put one square of chocolate into each graham cup and top with one marshmallow. Place muffin tin under the broiler until marshmallows are golden brown. Serve warm.

The recipe serves 6-8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nixa Crash at Northview
Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says

Latest News

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: S’mores Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: S’mores Freezer Pops
Taste of the Ozarks: S’mores Freezer Pops
Taste of the Ozarks: Red, White, and Berry Ricotta cups
Taste of the Ozarks: Red, White, and Berry Ricotta cups
Taste of the Ozarks: Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad