TASTE OF THE OZARKS: S’mores Bites

S’mores Bites:

Ingredients:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

½ stick of butter melted

½ cup powdered sugar

1 Hershey’s chocolate bar

12 large marshmallows

Preheat oven to broiler setting. In a medium-sized bowl mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and powdered sugar. Spray a muffin tin and press cracker mixture into each cup, filling about halfway up and making a crater in the center of each cup. Put one square of chocolate into each graham cup and top with one marshmallow. Place muffin tin under the broiler until marshmallows are golden brown. Serve warm.

The recipe serves 6-8.

