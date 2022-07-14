Three people hospitalized in pedestrian crash in Wright County, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Wright County on Tuesday (7/12).

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove, at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say 30-year-old Amanda Decker’s F-150 hit a trailer that was being towed by a dump truck. Her truck then hit two pedestrians, before crashing into the ditch and rolling. 52-year-old Tonie Hayes, of Jefferson, Arkansas, and 65-year-old Dallas Motgomery of Camp, Arkansas, were both flown to a hospital in Springfield in serious condition. Decker, of Mountain Grove, Missouri, was also hurt and was taken to a hospital in Springfield.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.