Advertisement

Three people hospitalized in pedestrian crash in Wright County, Missouri

Two pedestrians are flown to the hospital after a crash in Wright County, Mo
Two pedestrians are flown to the hospital after a crash in Wright County, Mo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Wright County on Tuesday (7/12).

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove, at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say 30-year-old Amanda Decker’s F-150 hit a trailer that was being towed by a dump truck. Her truck then hit two pedestrians, before crashing into the ditch and rolling. 52-year-old Tonie Hayes, of Jefferson, Arkansas, and 65-year-old Dallas Motgomery of Camp, Arkansas, were both flown to a hospital in Springfield in serious condition. Decker, of Mountain Grove, Missouri, was also hurt and was taken to a hospital in Springfield.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
Nixa Crash at Northview
Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.

Latest News

Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.
Head on collision in Taney County kills a man from Hollister
Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri
With nearly full sunshine, highs will be even hotter than Wednesday, with middle 90s over most...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lots of heat to come
Hot and dry weather continues