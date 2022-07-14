Advertisement

WATCH: Man catches alligator with his bare hands

By Alyssa Jackson and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A man in Georgia was caught on video battling an alligator with his bare hands at a public park.

Marquell T. White told WTOC the gator was hiding behind the swing set, and he didn’t want anyone to get blindsided and attacked.

He only hesitated a moment before grabbing the 7-foot-long reptile with his hands.

“It was a healthy fear. I respected the power I knew the gator had,” White said.

Trapper Jack, a licensed catcher for the state of Georgia, saw tracks of the gator being dragged across the playground the next day.

“We could tell something had a fight with the gator in that fenced-in area,” Trapper Jack said.

Trapper Jack said White was lucky the gator didn’t attack him.

“That is very, very dangerous to them and whoever else may be watching,” Trapper Jack said.

White said people might joke around about him catching the alligator, but there’s a bigger problem that needs attention from the City of Savannah – an unmaintained park.

“It wasn’t just the fact the gator was there. Gators come and go...you couldn’t see the gator because of grass and foliage,” White said.

The City of Savannah issued a statement saying a crew has begun to mow the park.

“There have been servicing delays partly due to the abundance of rain experienced recently,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says

Latest News

FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of...
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
adoption dogs get married
FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA...
Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury