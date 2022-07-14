ON YOUR SIDE: Arkansas Department of Health warns against scammers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Health says there’s a scam that’s been occurring in recent days. Scammers are calling businesses and acting as if they are conducting restaurant inspections.

Arkansas Department of Health inspectors will carry identification and be willing to provide it when asked. Inspectors will not ask for money. Restaurants can also call the Arkansas Department of Health to confirm an inspector’s identity.

If a restaurant believes it has been scammed it can contact the Attorney General’s office online at www.ArkansasAG.gov, by emailing OAG@ArkansasAG.gov or by calling (800) 482-8982.

