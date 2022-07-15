988 emergency mental health hotline goes live on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We were taught to call 911 in the event of a physical emergency growing up. The three-digit number is easy to memorize and has helped countless people receive emergency assistance. Now, mental health leaders are hoping to help more people suffering from a mental or emotional emergency with the new 988 behavioral crisis hotline.

Starting Saturday you can dial 988 if you or someone else needs help dealing with a mental health crisis. 988 will replace the former National Suicide Hotline to assist those dealing with an overwhelming situation or crisis. Callers can expect to go through an automated system before being routed to an operator.

“What you can expect initially whenever you call 988, is you can expect the automated answering system that says press one if you’re a veteran, and then that will take you to the veteran’s lifeline,” said Natasha Corkins with Burrell Behavioral Health. “For those individuals who don’t press one, what they’ll get routed to the lifeline center based on their area code on the phone number that they’re calling with.”

Calls are answered 24/7 for those in need of assistance and support getting through anything from an overwhelming situation to suicide prevention. When a person calls 988 they can expect help from a team of certified staff to help them get through that difficult time.

For those who live in Southwest and Central Missouri areas, calls will be directed to Burrell Behavioral Health Center where a team of certified operators will help guide the caller through their situation. If the caller needs emergency care, the crisis care team can contact police, EMS, and fire departments while staying on the line.

“If somebody is on a call, let’s say one of my staff are on a call and that individual is needing emergency services, they will stay on the line,” said Corkins. “It is required that we stay on the line and we will have another staff member start the emergency procedure process of notifying 911 even if they’re in another state, we will look up that number and we will get help.”

While 988 replaces the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, operators are prepared to assist with any mental health crisis.

“Maybe you misplaced your keys and that really has overwhelmed you in that moment you call 988 and get some support,” said Corkins. “We can problem solve with you to help you walk through that problem and hopefully, you can find your keys.”

Calls are directed to a crisis center based on area code. If you have an out-of-state area code you will be directed to that crisis center but operators are trained to get you the help you need.

